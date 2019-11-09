<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby was on Saturday appointed head coach of the Indian U-17 women’s team.

The vastly experienced tactician will take charge of the hosts at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020.

Dennerby left his post with the Super Falcons unceremoniously claiming lack of support and interference with his job as the key reasons.

The Swede helped the Super Falcons win the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana last year.

He also led the team to the second round at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The 60-year-old guided Sweden women’s national team to a third-place finish in the Fifa World Cup in 2011, and a quarterfinal spot in the 2012 London Olympics

“It is a big challenge to be coaching the host of the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020. I am extremely humbled and grateful to AIFF for giving me the responsibility to groom the team for the World Cup,” Dennerby told reporters.

“There are 12 months still left for the mega event and that with my experience of having coached in World Cups, Olympics, European Championships, I would be able to stitch them into a formidable team. The optimism and cooperation among all in the federation makes me feel we will achieve it together.”