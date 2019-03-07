



Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated Thailand 3-0 as they wrapped up their Cyprus invitation adventure in style on Wednesday.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala and captain Onome Ebi were among the scorers as Thomas Dennerby’s ended the tournamentwith a win.

Asisat Oshoala and Onome Ebi scored in the first-half strikes before Anam Imo added the third in the second half to see the off the Asians and finished in seventh position at the Tasos Markos Stadium in Paralimni.

The Super Falcons lost their previous game 1-0 to Belgium but the win over the Thais helped them finished third with three points in Group C.

Dennerby’s team has now won three games and lost three in six pre-Women’s World Cup games played so far in 2019, including the China tour in January.

Nigeria will compete against hosts France, Korea Republic and Norway in Group A of the the summer World Cup.