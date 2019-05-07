<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Super Falcons have arrived Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire ahead of the second edition of the WAFU Women’s Cup.

The players and their officials left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Tuesday and are already in Abidjan for the competition.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire will take on Togo in the competition’s opening game on Wednesday.

The Black Queens of Ghana and Senegal will do battle in the second game of the day.

The Super Falcons will tackle Burkina Faso in their first Group B game on Thursday.

Thomas Dennerby’s ladies will later come up against Niger and Mali in their other group games.

The team is using the competition as part of preparation for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.