Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena is looking forward to a challenging Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six contest in Lagos.

The club secured the least match points (33) among the clubs competing in the Super Six and they will be starting their campaign against fierce rivals, Enugu Rangers who secured the most points (40).

“We are looking forward to the first match of the Championship play-off against Rangers International,” the Enyimba vice-captain Anaemena told the NPFL official website.

“It is going to be a tough game considering the pedigree of the two teams in the NPFL and an Oriental Derby is always a match where the two teams want to win for pride.”

Anaemena scored six goals so far this season, making him the highest goalscoring defender in the league and also the top scorer for Enyimba.

Enyimba, Akwa United, Kano Pillars, Rangers, Ifeanyi Ubah and Lobi Stars will compete in the Super Six from June 4 in Lagos to determine the 2019 NPFL champions.