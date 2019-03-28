<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo is confident of replicating his goalscoring form for the Super Eagles at the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations In Egypt.

Ighalo finished as the top scorer during the AFCON qualifying series with seven goals in four games ahead of Fiston Abdul Razaq of Burundi who scored six goals.

The 29-year-old who took his tally to ten in 20 appearances for the Super Eagles thanked his teammates for their overwhelming support during AFCON qualifying series.

“I’m happy and grateful to God and I dedicate this feat to the team. Because it’s courtesy teamwork, without the team, it won’t be possible,” Ighalo said shortly before departure to his base in China.

“The dream is to replicate this scoring form for Nigeria in Egypt and I am confident on this but we have to take each game as it comes.”

On the chances of the Super Eagles winning the AFCON the former Udinese star remained optimistic.

“I must commend the coach (Gernot Rohr) for the wonderful job he is doing, trying to prepare the team ahead of the AFCON.

“I have no doubt that we are going to do well. Majority of the players are from the World Cup team in Russia, we have played together and we know ourselves very well.”

The former Changchun Yatai and Watford striker is also targeting more goals for his new side Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League.

Ighalo has netted once in two games for his Shenhua Shanghai since he arrived.