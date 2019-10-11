<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brazil coach Tite said he expects the Super Eagles of Nigeria to be strong and physical when both countries clash in an international friendly match on Sunday in Singapore.

Tite arrived at this conclusion after Senegal forced Brazil to a 1 -1 draw in the first of the two matches orgainized for the Selecao in this FIFA window which opened this week.

In yesterday’s friendly, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino opened the scoring in the ninth minute but Famara Diedhiou scored from the spot to equalise for the Teranga Lions after Sadio Mane had won a penalty just before half-time.

Tite has acknowledged that the five-time world champions always find it difficult when they face African teams because the opponents are stronger and more physical.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Tite admitted that Brazil played below expectations and noted it was hard to beat Cameroon in a friendly last November.

”From my time here, it’s the second time we’ve played against the African countries, and it’s the second time we’ve had difficulty. It was like this against Cameroon too,” Tite was quoted as saying by TV Globo.

”They are teams that seek contact, bring compaction, strong aerial ball. And we are still finding the best way to play against the African teams.”