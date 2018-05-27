Despite reports of an Ebola Virus out-break in their country, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are fully focussed on their upcoming friendly against the Leopards.

Nigeria are set to face DR Congo in an international friendly on Monday night at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

There were recent fears that the match would not take place to an outbreak of the Ebola virus in the DR Congo, but Nigeria’s Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye insists the Super Eagles are intensely preparing for the match.

“There is no panic among the players ahead of the DR Congo friendly,” said Ibitoye.

“All modalities for the success of the tie have been put in place.

“It is false the information that players are scared to take part in the game.

“The training has been going on well and football fans are eager to watch the team.

“The match will still take place on Monday as scheduled. There is no problem in the camp.”

This match serves as preparation for Nigeria who are in Group D of the 2018 World Cup alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.