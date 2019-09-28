<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to score as Villarreal thrashed Real Betis 5-1 in the week seven La Liga encounter at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Friday night.

The 20-year-old Nigeria international came in the second-half substitute to replace Moi Gomez in the 57th minute when the score stood at 1-1 with first-half goals from Cameroon striker Karl Toko-Ekambi and Real Betis’ Emerson.

The game’s magical moments did not, however, arrive until Chukwueze was introduced and the Super Eagles forward making an immediate impact by earning a penalty which veteran Santi Cazorla cooly converted.

Another Karl Toko Ekambi strike soon after made it 3-1 after yet another Chukwueze break away before Gerard Moreno scored the hosts’ fourth of the evening two minutes into injury time.

There was enough time however for Chukwueze to grab his much-deserved goal, rounding off a man-of-the-match performance for Javier Calleja’s men.

The win moved Villarreal to the sixth spot in the league table with 11 points from seven games.