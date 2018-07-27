Super Eagles winger Moses Simon is still battling with the thigh injury which cost him a place at the recent World Cup in Russia, according to a report.

Moses Simon has been conspicuously missing in pre-season training with Belgian club KAA Gent.

The dashing winger reportedly suffered the injury in Eagles training prior to the World Cup and after the drama of ascertaining the gravity of the injury, he was axed from the party to Russia 2018.

It was a second degree tear and then he was expected to be out for about four weeks.

He has now suffered a slight relapse of the injury, according to Hetnieuwsblad, and as such he will miss the opening games of the new Belgian season, which kicks off today.

The Eagles star has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League and lately the German Bundesliga, but so far that has not come to be.