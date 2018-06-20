Super Eagles will wear their hugely popular home kit for their next two World Cup Group D matches against Iceland and Argentina, according to a report.

Nigeria have been designated as the home team for the games against Iceland on Friday in Volgograd as well as against Argentina on June 26 in Saint Petersburg.

They first wore the home kits when they lost 2-0 to Serbia in a friendly in London in March.

The team played with the less popular all-green strips when they lost 2-0 to Croatia in their opening group game in Kaliningrad last weekend.