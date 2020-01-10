<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association Mohammed Abba Mourktar has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to be in a hurry to renew the contract of the Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr after its expiration.

While advising that the job should be thrown open, the FCT FA boss lamented the non-inclusion of any Nigerian player in the CAF XI. He commended Rohr for rebuilding and restoring confidence in the senior national team, but added that needs a sound and result-oriented coach who will take the Eagles to the next level.





“There is no doubt Rohr has really done well for four years he has been in charge, we must commend him. He equally convince some of Nigerian-born foreign players to change their nationality and play for their father land but beyond that, Nigeria need a coach with winning mentality.

“We need a coach that can win trophies. Whether you agree with me or not, we are not doing well in the continent, other Africa countries have caught up with us and we are no longer the giant of Africa. We need to go back to basics, which is grassroots football. Frankly I was not surprised at what played out at CAF Award because other countries have improved but in Nigeria we are still living in the past,” Mourktar said.

He advised that future Eagles manager must reside in Nigeria and compel to watch the NPFL games.