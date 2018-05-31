The Super Eagles will now have their first training in England tomorrow after they will take it easy today following a hectic flight from Nigeria.

Officials said that the Eagles only landed in London by 2am after they had to stopover in Spain to refuel.

They left Abuja around 3pm.

They will most likely train in the gym today before they worked out on the pitch the following day.

The team are staying at the Hilton Wembley in North London.

They face fellow World Cup qualifiers England on Saturday evening at the famous Wembley in continuation of their preparation for Russia 2018.

They are then expected to fly out to Austria the following day to continue the training camp with only the 23 players who made the final cut for the Mundial.