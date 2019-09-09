<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Super Eagles had two training sessions on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena.

18 players were part of the early morning team walk at FC Dnipro’s training ground at Dnipropetrovsk, within the Pridniprovsk housing estate.

Spain–based defender Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina arrived the team’s hotel in the afternoon and were part of the evening’s training session.

Leicester City Kelechi Iheanacho is still the only player yet to hit the team’s camp.

The team is expected to have a feel of the Dnipro Arena today ahead of the game.

Tuesday’s clash will take place at the 31,000 –capacity Dnipro Arena, home ground of top club FC Dnipro, and will kick off at 9.30pm Ukraine time (7.30pm in Nigeria).

It is the first assemblage of the three –time African champions since finishing third and with the bronze medals at the first –ever 24 –team Africa Cup of Nations staged by Egypt June/July this year.

For the Super Eagles, the game also serves as part of the preparation for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying duels with the Squirrels of Benin Republic and the Crocodiles of Lesotho.