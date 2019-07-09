<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles of Nigeria have sent out a thank you message to the people of Alexandria, Egypt, for their love and support to the team throughout the group stage and Round of 16 of the ongoing 32nd Africa Cup of Nations.

The three-time African champions played all their Group B games and Round of 16 match at the Alexandria Stadium, and where comfortably quarter at the Helnan Palestine Hotel.

The Super Eagles beat Burundi and Guinea 1-0 each, but lost 2-0 to Madagascar in their Group B campaign. And in the Round of 16, the Gernot Rohr’s men pipped tough rivals Cameroon 3-2 to reach the the quarterfinals. And the Eagles are grateful for all the support they got in Alexandria to make the progress.

“Thank you Alexandria.

“We appreciate all the love and support you gave us at our hotel, Helnan Palestine Hotel and our training ground at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

#TotalAFCON2019 #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong,” an official message on the Super Eagles Twitter platform reads.

Super Eagles arrived in Cairo Monday afternoon and moved into Le Merridein Hotel ahead of their quarterfinal clash with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday.

They had their first training session at the Chams Sports Centre Cairo on Monday evening. It was a closed-door session.

The Eagles – Bafana clash will hold at the magnificent Cairo International Stadium, from 8pm Nigerian time on Wedneday, 10 July.