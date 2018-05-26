Tosin Kehinde, who is on the radar of the Super Eagles, has turned down a new contract offered by Manchester United.

It is believed that the terms offered did not meet the expectations of both the player and his representatives.

This is similar to the situation witnessed between United rivals, Manchester City, and England U17 World Cup winner Jadon Sancho, United are on the verge of losing another young prodigy to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Sources claim the length of contract offered did not show commitment and stability towards the development of the player.

Tosin for the most part of last season has been on the cusp of a first-team debut only for that to never materialise.

A few years ago Manchester United found themselves in a similar situation when they let France international Paul Pogba leave the club on a free only to buy him back for a then world record of 90 million pounds two years later.

Tosin Kehinde has the opportunity of becoming the first Nigerian to sign a first-team contract for the Red Devils, if he accepted.

However, with talks still in negotiations it is unclear when an agreement will be reached.

Kehinde, 20, who recently pledged his international allegiance to Nigeria and is close to his Super Eagles debut, has already been linked to clubs in Spain, Belgium and France.

With the transfer window in the rest of Europe set to open in less than a week, it is unsure if Kehinde will stay or quit United.