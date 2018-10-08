



Nigeria will take on Libya in the 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualification Group E match in Uyo on Saturday, October 13.

The Super Eagles thrashed Seychelles 3-0 in their previous 2019 AFCON qualifier away last month.

The win saw Nigeria return to winning ways having lost to Argentina, before facing Seychelles.

The West African giants will be eyeing their second successive victory against a stubborn Libya side.

Meanwhile, Libya held South Africa to a 0-0 draw in their previous 2019 AFCON qualifier away last month.

The draw extended the Meditteranean Knights’ winless run to three matches having recorded two defeats and one draw.

The North African side will be keen to return to winning ways against a much-fancied Nigeria side.