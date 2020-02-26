<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cyriel Dessers is only a call up away from making his international debut for Nigeria after the 25 year-old secured his Nigerian passport.

Last month Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation revealed the Belgium-born striker was close to completing his switch at FIFA level and will be eligible for selection in Nigeria’s upcoming games.

Per Bob Faesen [hbvl], the 25-year-old Heracles Almelo Striker was issued his Nigerian passport on Tuesday and can now play for the Super Eagles.





Dessers had been snubbed by the Belgium national team Manager, Roberto Martinez, in recent games in spite of the Striker’s form.

But, his desire to play for Nigeria was something Dessers had expressed in his days with Utrecht; when he first addressed his eligibility to play for the three-time African Champions.

He is currently the top goalscorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 15 goals and 5 assists.

Next month Nigeria will face Sierra Leone in a double header 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie and the Eagles head Coach Gernot Rohr could name the player.