



Chidozie Awaziem has something to celebrate as he helped Leganes boost their survival hope with hard-fought 1-0 home win against Valencia on Sunday.

While his compatriot Kenneth Omeruo was not available for selection, Awaziem started in his absence and helped the Cucumber Growers keep a vital clean sheet on the night.

Leganes showed their intent earlier in the game as their efforts was rewarded when Ruben Perez scored the opener in the 18th minute.





The strike happened to be the only goal of the game as the Awaziem and his teammates defended for their lives.

The on-loan Super Eagles star who was cautioned in stoppage time has played 26 League games for the Cucumber Growers this campaign.

The win is a boost for their survival as it took them to 32 points, and three points away from the relegation zone with two matches remaining.