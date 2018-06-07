Dutch coach Simon Kalika has said Super Eagles could pull one of the major surprises at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Kalika bust into Nigerian football fans’ hearts helping Samson Siasia to guide the U20 national team, Flying Eagles, to the final of the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in his native country, Netherlands.

Flying Eagles eventually capitulated 0-2 to a Lionel Messi inspired Argentina in the game.

Three years on, Kalika also assisted Samson Siasia to reach the 2008 Olympic Games Soccer in Beijing, falling yet again to Lionel Messi and his Argentina U23 squad by a lone goal.

Kalika expressed his thoughts on Super Eagles chances at the World Cup which kicks off on June 14 with Nigeria’s opening group D match against Croatia billed for June 16.

“The Super Eagles have a young team. The players are quite young and can fight hard against opponents”, Kalika said.

“Some (of the players) could be playing in the World Cup for the first time but their physical strength will be an advantage.

“I must say the coach (Gernot Rohr) made a good selection in his final 23-man team.

“There is experience which Mikel (Obi), (Victor) Moses, (Odion) Ighalo will provide and I think, yes, the Super Eagles can do something great in Russia”.

Prided on the likely stage the three time African champions could berth, Kalika said it depends on how they manage their especially after the group stage.

“For the group stage, yeah, Super Eagles will qualify.

“They can move on fine if they manage their knock out games well and if they do, they can become the surprise team of the World Cup because Nigeria has plenty talents”.