Father of Super Eagles striker ‘Simy’ Nwankwo, Ebo Nwankwo, has exclusively told Scorenigeria.com.ng he would support his 26-year-old son to leave Italian side FC Crotone.

Crotone will offer ‘Simy’ an improved deal should they be re-instated in Serie A following another match-fixing scandal that has hit the Italian game.

But his father said he would wish his boy moved on.

“I’m his father quite alright but the issue of possible summer move away from Crotone is not in my hands”, started a delighted Nwankwo senior when newsmen caught up with him at his Nanka town, Anambra State.

“That role rests on his intermediary and himself.

“But if he asked for my candid advice as his father, I will ask him to leave Crotone to a much bigger team and essentially where he would enjoy more and regular playing time”.

‘Simy’ made two appearances for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, coming on as a substitute on both occasions against Croatia and Argentina.

‘Simy’ started off as a rookie in Onitsha with GUO team, owned and sponsored by transport magnate, GUO Transport.

He moved to Portimonense of Portugal in 2011. Two seasons on, he made a move to Gil Vicente also of Portugal