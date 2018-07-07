It was an heroic welcome for Nigeria striker Olanrewaju Kayode in Austria when he starred for his Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk against his former club Austria Wien in a pre-season game on Thursday in Austria.

Kayode, whose new team Shakhtar won 3-0, said that he was overwhelmed by the way the fans, teammates and club officials received him in Austria.

“It was great feeling for me the way I was received by everybody at the club. I really enjoyed playing there,” he reported.

“The fans really missed me, my team mates and the officials too and they were glad to see me as I was.

“It was great to see them again. They were amazing.”

The Austria Wien fans chanted ‘No Larry No Party’ in tribute to the Nigeria international who finished as the Austrian Bundesliga Goal King playing in their colours before he signed for Manchester City two seasons ago.