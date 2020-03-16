<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru continued his impressive run of game games as he featured for his Turkish side Galatasary against Besiktas on Sunday.

The forward who is on loan from French side Monaca was handed another opportunity by Galatasary coach Tatih Terim to partner Ramedel Faocao in the attack.

However both striker failed to found the back of the net, as Besiktas held on to leave the Telkom Arena with a point.





Onyekuru who was omitted from Super Eagles Gernot Rohr 24 man squad for the 2021 African cup of nations qualifiers with Sierra Leone was replaced with three minutes in game.

Galatasary however remain third on the Turkish super Lig table, just three points behind joint leaders Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir after 26 matches.