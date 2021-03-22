



Ex-Super Eagles striker, Mr Barnabas Imenger, has passed on.

The ex-international was the team manager of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Lobi Stars, before his demise.

The former Nigerian international footballer is reported to have died on Sunday night after battling an undisclosed sickness.

It will be recalled that Imenger was hospitalized in January this year.

He has been in and out of the hospital since then.





He was recently hospitalized at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State.

Apart from the Super Eagles, he made a name playing for BBL Hawks Makurdi, BCC Lions Gboko, El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri and a number of clubs in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

He is the only former international whose son has played for the Super Eagles.

Barnabas Nanen Imenger jnr debuted for the Super Eagles in 2012 in the international friendly match with Angola in Abuja.