Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has continued his impressive goal-scoring form for his Belgian club RKC Genk; scoring twice in Monday night’s 2-2 draw against Oostende in one of the Belgium Jupiler League ties.

Genk were playing at home at their Luminus Arena against Oostende and it was the away side who opened the scoring in the 3rd minute through Cameron McGeehan.





Onuachu pulled his side level with his 9th-minute equaliser before going on to complete his brace in the 52nd minute and made the game 2-1.

However, Senegal forward Makhtar Gueye denied Onuachu and his teammates the maximum points as he restored parity for Oostende seven minutes from time; thus ending the game 2-2.

Onuachu has now scored 5 goals in 6 matches for Genk and he is looking good for the upcoming friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria next month.