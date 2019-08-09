<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Turkish Lig 1 champions Galatasaray are interested in signing Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu, according to reports.

The 6-foot-5 striker, who plays for FC Midtjylland in the Danish first division, is regarded as an ideal replacement for Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne who is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe.

Belgium side KRC Genk are also gunning for 9m euros Onuachu’s signature.

According to a report on Get French Football: “Onuachu has the same features as Diagne and he has a good reputation for scoring goals but an agreement must be reached.”.

Onuachu, 25, has played six times for the Super Eagles, scoring once and was in the team that won the Bronze medal at the recent African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Last season, He scored 22 goals in all competitions for FC Midtjylland and has scored 75 goals in 207 matches since joining the Danish Superliga runners-up from FC Ebedei in 2012.