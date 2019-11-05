<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has revealed that he sets his sights on scoring more goals this season and surpassing the achievements of his hero, Didier Drogba.

Osimhen, who joined OSC Lille in the summer from Club Sporting Charleroi, has hit the ground running in the French Ligue 1 scoring seven league goals after twelve round of games.

However, the 20-year old said in an interview that he enjoyed watching Didier Drogba as a kid, adding that he wants to be better than the former Olympique de Marseille player. “Everytime I was back from school, I just went to the internet to look for Didier Drogba videos. I watched the way he plays, the way he scores. Since then, he has really set my sight on becoming even better than him, but he’s my hero.”

Osimhen failed to add to his seven goals tally in Lille’s 2-1 away loss to Marseille over the weekend.

The former Wolfbursg striker was invited by Super Eagles chief coach Gernot Rohr for the upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho coming up this month.