The Super Eagles have intensified their preparations for the World Cup in Russia today in Uyo with strikers Odion Ighalo and Simeon Nwankwo catching the eye, while Israel-based midfielder John Ogu was the latest player to join the training camp.

Morning training today included the usual warm-up drills before an intense two-a-side game.

One team had strikers Jude Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa as well as Uche Agbo.

On the side FC Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo netted a good goal against goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Ighalo worked hard as always, Ahmed Musa showed his blistering speed, while Oghenekaro Etebo has to be a lot more decisive when going forward from midfield.

Again, Wilfred Ndidi trained apart as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The Leicester City star is running well now and it is now just a matter of time before he joins the rest of the squad in full training.

Competition among the four goalkeepers – Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, Dele Ajiboye and Daniel Akpeyi – was fierce as one of them will be dropped for the Mundial.

In the meantime, John Ogu is the latest call-up to join the camp.

It now means that only skipper Mikel Obi and Victor Moses are being expected.