<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has stated that they will spend two extra days in Alexandria to prepare for South Africa in the quarterfinal stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rohr said he and his players have developed special bonding with the people of Alexandria and the facilities at the pitch they are using for their training sessions.

He said they would use the two days to review their next opponents and plot the right strategy to beat them along with his assistant and his video analyst.

“We will spend another two days here in Alexandria because we like the city and the people there but we must move to Cairo to play our next game on Wednesday,” Robr told journalists.

“We can’t celebrate this win the way we wanted because another game holds in a few days. We will watch our next opponents to know what we have to do when we meet them.”