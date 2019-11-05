<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles pair Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem will play under a new manager at La Liga side Leganes.

According to a release on the club’s official website on Monday, November 4, former Egypt coach Javier Aguirre will replace interim coach Luis Cembranos on a deal that runs through until the end of 2019-20.

Cembranos stepped up from the reserve side following Mauricio Pellegrino’s exit last month and oversaw Leganes’ only win of the league season so far against Real Mallorca 10 days ago.

“CD. Leganés and Mexican coach Javier Aguirre Onaindia reached an agreement for the Aztec coach to take charge of the pepineros’ bench until the end of the season.

“Aguirre, 60, has a long career, having directed more than 350 games in the First Division. Luis Cembranos will continue directing the second team,” the statement read in part.

Aguirre’s appointment followed the sack of Mauricio Pellegrino as Leganes manager on October 21.

Leganes are currently at the foot of the La Liga log with only one win from 12 league games.

Interestingly, Aguirre was Egypt’s head coach at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but was sent packing after they were knocked out by South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the last 16 round.

Previously, Aguirre has coached Spanish sides like Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza and Espanyol.