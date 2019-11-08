<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Oghenekaro Etebo will work Northern Ireland national coach Michael O’Neill who on Friday was confirmed as new Stoke City boss.

It has been a challenging period for Etebo and his teammates this season as they have only won two matches from 15 league fixtures leaving them at the bottom of the standings.

The situation led to the club to part ways with former boss Nathan Jones last month.

The Potters confirmed on their website that O’Neill is already in place to take training on Friday and will be in charge for the weekend EFL Championship match against Barnsley.

He will however return for Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 games against Netherlands and Germany, on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

If play-offs are required for Northern Ireland in their quest to reach a second consecutive European Championships, O’Neill will also oversee those.

“However we are delighted all parties have agreed Michael will be in charge of the Northern Ireland team for the games against Netherlands and Germany and potential Euro 2020 play-off matches next March.

“Everyone in the GAWA family is grateful for Michael’s inspirational contribution over the past eight years.

“After a difficult start to his managerial reign with Northern Ireland he honed an excellent squad and took us to the Round of 16 at Euro 2016, our first major tournament in 30 years. And, of course, he also took us to a play-off for World Cup Russia 2018 and the team have performed extremely well during the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.”