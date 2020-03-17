<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigeria Super Eagles player Emmanuel Amunike has urged the football administrators in Nigeria to give maximum support and respect decisions made by the team’s handler, Gernot Rohr.

Amunike stated that the German tactician has not been doing badly and should be given the chance to make his decisions.





Speaking to brila.net exclusively, the former Tanzanian coach said the coach knows the best for the team and should be given maximum respect for his decisions.

”His decision also needs to be respected, you people gave him job to do and you must respect his decision and allow him do his job”, he told newsmen.

Meanwhile, Amunike has confirmed that he is still with Egyptian club side El Makassa after several reports on his dismissal as the head coach of the team.