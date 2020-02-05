<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles forward Moses Simon on target again in Nantes 2-1 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday’s Ligue 1 game at Stade de la Beaujoire.

The Nigeria international scored just four days ago in the 3-2 away defeat but the Kaduna-born star gets on the scoresheet in the 68th minute to bring the score to 2-1, after Mauro Icardi and Thilo Kehrer had scored on 29 and 57 minutes respectively for the visiting side.





The goal was Simon’s third in 21 appearances in the league this season and was Nantes’ third consecutive defeat and they are currently 10th on 32 points while PSG remains top on 58 points.

In another Ligue 1 game on Tuesday, Lille made it back-to-back wins as they pip visiting Rennes 1-0 with Victor Osimhen was in action for 90 minutes but could not get on the score sheet.

He netted the winner in the 2-1 away victory against Strasbourg on Saturday.

Former Chelsea forward Loic Remy got the only goal just four minutes into the game.