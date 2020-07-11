



Super Eagles star Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo on target again as Crotone beat Citadel 3-1 in the push for promotion to Serie A.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international struck in the 37th minute of the encounter at Stadio Pier Cesare Tombolato after Junior Messias broke the deadlock 11 minutes into the game.

Nwankwo has made it four goals in his last five league outings after scoring a hat-trick in Crotone’s 3-0 victory over Benevento last Friday.

However, Messias sealed maximum points for the visitors with his second goal of the night four minutes into the second half, which has now made them unbeaten in their last nine league matches.





Nwankwo has now scored 17 goals in 31 league appearances for Crotone this season and he is currently the joint-second top scorer in the Italian second division, with a goal behind Perugia’s Pietro Iemmello.

Crotone maintained their second spot in the Serie B standings after the win at the Citadel with five games remaining, the race for Serie A promotion is heating up with two slots left for grabs after runaway leaders Benevento sealed their spot.

Crotone have the chance of extending their lead when they host Pordenone at the Stadio Ezio Scida for their next league fixture on Monday.