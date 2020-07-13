



Super Eagles assistant captain William Troost-Ekong played all 90 minutes in Udinese’s Italian Serie A game against fellow strugglers Sampdoria on Sunday.

The former Bursaspor defender and his defensive partners were a shadow of themselves all through the encounter as Sampdoria put three goals past them at home.

The 26-year-old has made 26 league appearances for the club in this current campaign alone.





Udinese took the lead in the 37th minutes through Kevin Lasagna, but veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella equalized on the stroke of half time after combining well with Albin Ekdal.

Federico Bonazzoli made it 1 – 2 for Claudio Ranieri’s men in the 84the minutes and substitute Manolo Gabbiadini scored the sealer with the last kick of the game, thanks to Maya Yoshida.

Following the defeat, Udinese remains 15th on the table with 35 points, six points above the relegation zone with six matches left in the campaign.