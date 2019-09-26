<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen strikes again as Lille beat Strasbourg 2-0 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in the Ligue 1 encounter.

The 20-year-old Nigeria international’s sixth goals in his first seven league games is the best start by any player in Les Dogues’s history in the last 50 years.

Osimhen put Christophe Galtier’s men ahead in the 43rd minute after pouncing on a loose ball before slotting past goalkeeper Sels before the home team doubled the lead through Loic Remy in the 64th minute, with Super Eagles star providing the assist for the goal scored by the former Chelsea striker.

The U17 World Cup winner is the joint topscorer with Lyon’s Moussa Dembele with six goals each followed by Memphis Depay with 4 goals

Lille are third on the Ligue 1 log behind leaders, PSG, and Angers as they travel to Allianz Riviera on Saturday for their next fixture against Patrick Vieira’s Nice.