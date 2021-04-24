Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi, has inked a deal with Germany’s sportswear makers Puma, ending his long-term association with Nike.





Iwobi has always been a Nike athlete since coming through the ranks at Arsenal. The Nigerian international even had an #endsars customised boots designed for him by the American company.

However, his deal with Puma marks the beginning of a new adventure for him. The 24-year-old took to his Twitter account to announce his latest move.

Iwobi said: New Beginnings & New Journey With The @Puma Family, Est. 2021

Puma are the third-largest sportswear manufacturer in the world after Nike and Adidas. The Super Eagles star joins the likes of Neymar and Luis Suarez as Puma’s athletes.

The former Arsenal star will hope his new puma boots will help him improve his scoring record. Iwobi has made 33 appearances for Everton this season, scoring two goals and registering three assists.