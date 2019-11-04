<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Out of favour Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is among the nine Leicester players in contention for the Goal of The Month Award for October.

Iheanacho’s impressive finish in the Foxes 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion was nominated alongside Jamie Vardy’s headed effort and Youri Tielemans’ winner against Burnley in a premier league fixture.

Getting on the list should be a morale booster for the Nigerian who has not featured for Leicester in a league match this season.

Two strikes from Khanya Leshabela and Josh Eppiah both from the club’s development squad were also shortlisted.

Both goals were scored against Southampton Under-23s and Grimsby respectively.

Fans have up till 11.59pm on November 10 at to vote for their favourite goal.