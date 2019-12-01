<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international, Moses Simon, was at his best on a day Nantes destroyed the might of Toulouse with a 2-1 triumph at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was at his enterprising best as Christian Gourcuff’s men thrashed visitors Toulouse to rise to sixth on the Ligue 1 table.

The Canaries are back in the top ten after goals from and Abdoulaye You’re and Ludovic Blas were enough to claim all the three points against the team sat at the bottom of the French top flight, despite Liye Iseka grabbing a late consolation goal for the visitors.

Nantes started brightly against a side as poor in attack as in defense and, just before the break, grabbed the opener that their early output merited, albeit via a penalty. Toulouse’s Issiaga Sylla was adjudged to have handled the ball with his hand in the box, with You’re dispatching the resultant penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Moments after the interval, it was 2-0 to the home side when Moses Simon brilliantly laid a ball through for Ludovic Blas to send a right-footed shot from very close range into the net.