



Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi continued his outstanding individual performances for Foxes after setting a new Premier League record for the most tackle won.

The Nigeria international finished the season with successful 129 tackles which make him the first player to top the Premier League tackle charts for three consecutive seasons.

Interestingly, Ndidi also made 138 and 143 successfully tackles in the 2017-2018 campaign and 2018-2019 respectively, ensuring he made the most tackles than any player in Europe’s top five leagues for the third consecutive season.





At the last count, Ndidi was on parade for all the 90 minutes as Leicester City suffered 2 – 0 defeat to Manchester United in the last game of the season at the King Power stadium.

A performance that condemned the Foxes to the Europa League spot after spending more than nine months in the top four.

Ndidi made 33 league appearances for Leicester City and netted two times from his defensive midfield position in the just-concluded campaign.