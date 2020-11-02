



Super Eagles defender Ola Aina scored his first ever goal in the Premier League during the match-day 7 fixture between Fulham and West Brom.

Both sides had struggled all season with both managers under huge pressure to secure a win in the ongoing 2020/2021 season.





And it was the hosts that led 2-0 at half-time thanks to quickfire goals from Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Ola Aina.

The Nigerian was a graduate of the Chelsea academy before he was sold to Serie A side, Torino before his current loan to Fulham with an option to buy at the end of the season.