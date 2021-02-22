



Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi bagged his first goal of the season for Dutch side FC Twente in their 2 – 2 draw against Feyenoord on Sunday.

Ebuehi scored his side’s second of the game in the 14th minute, after Brazilian forward Danilo Pereira da Silva put them ahead from the penalty spot.

The goal was Ebuehi’s first for FC Twente since joining on loan from Portuguese Primeira Liga side SL Benfica last summer.

Meanwhile, Dutch star Jen Toornstra reduced the deficit for Feyenoord in the 26th minute.

Steven Berghuis scored the second for Feyenoord from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to make 2-2.

Tyronne Ebuehi gets his first goal of the season for FC Twente.





Tyronne Ebuehi gets his first goal of the season for FC Twente. He sure enjoyed that 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/izpX7HK12N — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) February 21, 2021

Tyrone Ebuehi was however replaced in the 72nd minute of the match by Nathangelo Markelo.

The game ended in a draw and the result leaves Twente in 8th position with 33 points from 23 games.