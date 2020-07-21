



Bordeaux forward, Samuel Kalu, has been tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second Super Eagles star to contract the disease after Genk striker, Paul Onuachu.

Kalu has been in quarantine in France since returning from holidays in Nigeria, and a report from AFP confirmed that Kalu was the player announced by the club to have contracted COVID-19 on July 6.

The club did not disclose the name of the infected player when they made the announcement.

The winger has missed the team’s training sessions since the opening of camp and might be left out of some of the club’s pre-season games.





Kalu, according to reports, is expected to rejoin the rest of the squad on July 27 if his test returned negative.

His compatriot, Onuachu, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 8, has since been confirmed negative, according to results from his last tests.

During the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Kalu was taken to hospital on the eve of Nigeria’s opening match after he slumped during training. A medical report revealed he had suffered from severe dehydration.