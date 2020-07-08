



Super Eagles midfielder Uche Henry Agbo has been ruled out for the rest of the season after damaging his right knee during Deportivo La Coruña 1-1 scored draw with Tenerife in the Spanish Segunda Divison encounter.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international has become the commanding force in the midfield of the Spanish second division club Deportivo La Coruña after arriving Ciudad Deportiva de Riazor in the January transfer window

Agbo sustains the injury in the 24th minute of the encounter after a fortuitous collision with Tenerife player Bermejo as the Super Eagles star suffered a blow to his knee with his leg sitting on the grass before he leaves the pitch.





According to Deportivo La Coruña official Twitter handle as they confirmed the Kaduna-born ace will not play again this season after medical tests carried out this Wednesday in Spain.

Agbo who is loan at Deportivo La Coruña from Standard Liege will miss four Segunda division matches

The experienced midfielder still has a year left on his contract at Standard Liege started his career with starter local side in Kaduna Bai Boys before a spell at and moved to Taraba United, JUTH, Enyimba, Granada, Watford, Standard Liège, Rayo Vallecano, Sporting Braga and Deportivo La Coruña.