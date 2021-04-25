Belgium Goal King Paul Onuachu has opened up on his dream Premier League transfer.

Onuachu scored 29 goals in the regular season in Belgium and he is widely expected to quit Genk for a bigger club and league in the summer even though he still has a contract at the Belgian club till 2024.





The giant Genk striker has now said he would be fulfilled to play for Arsenal in the Premier League.

“I really like Arsenal,” Onuachu told Sporza.

“Adebayor, one of the players I admired most, played there. I really was a fan of his, including Kanu. I really love watching Arsenal too.”