Former Super Eagles and Ajax player George Finidi has disclosed his desire to manage the Nigeria National team.

The 1995 Champions league winner said he will like to coach the national team but will prefer starting from the age-grade teams.

Finidi stated that he would like to impact all that he had learnt during his playing days to young players who are set to represent the country,’ he stated.





“We are ex-players, we are coaches, we had played this game and we know how to interact with players, and also to manage them which is important as well, so if the opportunity arises, I would take it with open hands,’ the former Ipswich town winger added.

“I have been handling the youth players and it’s always good to do what you know how to do best, actually I have been an assistant coach in Mallorca.

Finidi made a name for himself at Ajax in the Netherlands, where he was a leading figure in a team which won eight major titles, including the 1995 Champions League.