



KRC Genk has confirmed that Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has fully recovered from the ravaging coronavirus.

Former FC Midtjylland forward had tested positive for the deadly virus when all the Belgian Jupiler League clubs have to undergo compulsory test and has to be quarantined for 7 days.





He missed the club’s last training match but is expected to resume training with the rest of the players. Team head coach Hannes Wolf said he should be available for the team next warm-up game. “But Friday he will just train with the group,” said coach Hannes Wolf.

“Paul can also compete against Excelsior on Friday in the exhibition match.” The other players and the rest of the entourage also tested negative”, he stated.