Super Eagles left back Jamilu Collins proved his worth for Bundesliga side, Paderborn, who defeated Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-0 at the Benteler Arena to secure their first win of the season.

Collins who played the entire match had a game rating of 7.4 by Whoscored .com making him the third best outfield player on the pitch.

Prior to today’s week nine encounter, Paderborn had drawn once and lost seven matches leaving them with four points to occupy the last position on the table.

Abdelhamid Sabiri put the home side ahead in the 43rd minute before Sebastian Schonlau doubled the lead twenty minutes later.