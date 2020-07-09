



Super Eagles forward Peter Olayinka has reacted after winning Czech Liga title following Slavia Prague 0-0 draw against arch-rival Sparta Prague in the league encounter at Sinobo Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old Ibadan-born forward who started out as a street football star was lucky to export his football skills to Europe at a tender age.





Olayinka who has scored four goals in 20 league appearances for The red and white before he was ruled out three months after he picked up an injury in training, which means he won’t get to feature again until next season took his social media to celebrate his third Czech Liga title.

Olayinka who has one cap for Super Eagles has scored 11 goals in 62 appearances The red and white and it is Slavia Prague’s sixth title since the Czech championship was founded following the split with Slovakia in 1993.