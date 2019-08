Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has reacted after netting a brace on his Lille debut as they kicked off their Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-1 win over Nantes.

The 20-year-old, who replaced new Arsenal man Nicolas Pepe after signing from Belgian side RSC Charleroi, didn’t take long to make an impact for the Great Danes.

Osimhen, a promising prospect for the Nigeria national team, put his team in front with a classy finish, before netting the winner ten minutes from full time to save Zeki Celik’s blushes.

He took to social media to express his emotion after putting in a great shift at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Osimhen would be hoping to continue his impressive scoring form when Lille face Amiens at Stade de la Licorne on August 17.