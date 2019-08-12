<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has reacted after netting a brace on his Lille debut as they kicked off their Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-1 win over Nantes.

The 20-year-old, who replaced new Arsenal man Nicolas Pepe after signing from Belgian side RSC Charleroi, didn’t take long to make an impact for the Great Danes.

Osimhen, a promising prospect for the Nigeria national team, put his team in front with a classy finish, before netting the winner ten minutes from full time to save Zeki Celik’s blushes.

He took to social media to express his emotion after putting in a great shift at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Osimhen would be hoping to continue his impressive scoring form when Lille face Amiens at Stade de la Licorne on August 17.