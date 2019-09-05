<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Another Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru pulled out of Ukraine international friendly encounter billed for September 10 in Dnipro.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international moves to Everton from Belgian outfit KAS Eupen in 2017 but has spent two seasons on a loan deal at Anderlecht and Galatasaray due to work permit issues before joining AS Monaco for a reported £12.5 million on a five-year contract.

According to Punch claims that Onyekuru is the latest Super Eagles players to withdrawal from the match against Ukraine next Tuesday Onyekuru due to work permit issues and the Onitsha-born has join Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, and Tyronne Ebuehi to miss the international friendly game.

Gernot Rohr have has called up Bryan Idowu, Anderson Esiti, Josh Maja and Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis as replacements, while captain Ahmed Musa has been cleared for the match against Ukraine despite picking up a knee injury in Al Nassr’s 1-0 away win at Al Fateh last Friday.

Super Eagles squad and official will depart Abuja to Ukraine on Friday.